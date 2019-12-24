OA-BCIG proves to be too much for Ridge View boys, 60-40

Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019
OA-BCIG outscored Ridge View 18-7 in the third quarter and the Falcons were never threatened after that as they defeated the Raptors 60-40 in a nonconference game last Friday at Ida Grove.
OA-BCIG held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 29-22 at halftime and 47-29 entering the fourth period of play.
