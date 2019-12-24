N-F girls use fast start to beat Twin Lakes foe Manson

Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Macy Sievers and Maggie Walker each finished with 19 points and Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 24-4 lead after the first quarter as the Mustangs went on to beat Manson Northwest Webster 80-23 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Manson.
The Mustangs held a 50-11 lead at halftime. It was 66-15 after three quarters of play.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.