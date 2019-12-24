N-F girls use fast start to beat Twin Lakes foe Manson

Macy Sievers and Maggie Walker each finished with 19 points and Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 24-4 lead after the first quarter as the Mustangs went on to beat Manson Northwest Webster 80-23 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Manson.

The Mustangs held a 50-11 lead at halftime. It was 66-15 after three quarters of play.