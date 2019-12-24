N-F boys can’t overcome 12 3-pointers by Cherokee in loss

Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Ryan Hurd scored 22 points and Cherokee made 12 3-pointers in the game as the Braves handed Newell-Fonda an 87-48 defeat in a nonconference game last Thursday at Cherokee.
Cherokee jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter. The Braves extended their lead to 43-22 by halftime. It was 64-40 heading into the fourth quarter of play.
