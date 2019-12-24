A holiday letter from Iowa

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

The lake is frozen and snowswept. Men will squat in fishing shacks to take out their anger on walleye and perch while contemplating the Christmas message. It must be time to write that holiday letter.

The kids are okay. They’re not kids, they’re adults able to ride a bicycle solo. Joe is playing fiddle on a street corner in the French Quarter. Hometowners Gordon and Jill Linge, now living in New Orleans, found him and invited Joe to lunch. They texted pictures. All looked well. Try not to worry. Clare is working nights massaging copy at The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Kieran toils at the bench of a company that does something with genetics in Iowa City, and Tom is our ace reporter and man about town. It’s all okay. You done good, Dolores.

Yet I wake up with a pit in my stomach.

The Republic is under attack from foes foreign and domestic. The Constitution is under test. A free press is in peril. A wild boar is running around the Oval Office, and Republicans throw their pearls before him. Shame is quaint.

Here in a small northwest Iowa town full of churches, you would like to think better of ourselves. We rush to our neighbor in need, bring in his crops, shovel his drive, donate for his new kidney at a pancake feed. We came out all over town on National Night Out for goulash and smoked pork potluck last summer to turn on our porch lights and look out for each other. Yet the commander in chief thinks the law of the land is something for someone else. Many among us agree, it appears, so you go about your business and resume eating in hope for the best.

We have spent the year searching for an answer as more than 15 presidential candidates have stumped through our little college town. You are left thinking that any one of them should be able to run off this prevaricator. But you just can’t know.

Anxiety is the word.

The corn wasn’t that bad. The rain just wouldn’t stop. Prices aren’t that great. Farmers will do well to tread water even with a second or third Trump trade bailout check. Tyson is building a new feed mill for its turkeys, a good sign for Storm Lake. Enrollment is up at Buena Vista University after a long lull. The walleyes should be biting now that the shad died off. That’s what we talk about, friends who want to stay that way. They supported the bond issue for the new early childhood education center, 90% children of color. They know that refugees need a leg up, and we surely need the help. Anyone can keep busy with the pork, turkey or eggs who wants to around here.

We see the children at the border and think that they should be here, could be if we had our way.

The refugee children in our elementary holiday concert are the Christmas story. The divine finds us despite the walls.

The president of Ireland, Michael Higgins, wrote last month about the Nativity:

“The migrant journey resumed

“Was not the script of prophets

“Informed by uncertainty?

“Did it not offer a foretelling

“Of all the migrant journeys to come,

“Sometimes in the warmth of sharing

“Too often in the shadow of fear.”

Christmas is the time when we hope to perfect the flaws of this world. More urgency bears each year. We don’t have that much time or editions left to straighten all this out, after all. I put my faith in the fact that Maria Ramos, a naturalized citizen born in Mexico, was sworn in this month as a member of the Storm Lake City Council. Her goal is to find more and better housing for people. She hopes to be a voice for immigrants and refugees. She loves her adopted hometown.

There remains more warmth of sharing here than shadows of fear. The hope that we can be made more perfect endures, an antidote to anxiety.