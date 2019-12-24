Four wrestlers go unbeaten, but not enough for SC in TLC double dual

Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Nathan Harden, Noah Lindner, Keagan Riley and Brenden Baier were all double-winners, but it wasn’t enough as Sioux Central dropped a pair of Twin Lakes Conference duals last Thursday at Graettinger.

The Rebels were defeated by Alta-Aurelia 42-36. Lindner won his match by pin in 1 minute, 20 seconds at 126 pounds. Gibson Olson was a winner by pin in 1:23 at 145.

