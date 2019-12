Newell resident Brent Mack, 25, already facing multiple arson charges, was booked into jail on $25,000 bond Friday on charges of lascivious acts with a child, second-degree sexual abuse, and indecent contact with a girl under the age of 12.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.