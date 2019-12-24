Alta-Aurelia splits pair of Twin Lakes duals

Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Schade Larson won both of his matches by pin to help Alta-Aurelia break even in a Twin Lakes Conference double dual last Thursday at Graettinger.
The Warriors fell to Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 48-30. Larson won his match by pin in 1 minute, 53 seconds, as did Nate Weflen in 1:26 at 285.
