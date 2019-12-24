Alta-Aurelia girls struggle to make shots in loss to SOB

Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Jenna Nielsen finished with nine points and eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Alta-Aurelia was defeated by South O’Brien 53-35 in a nonconference game last Thursday.
South O’Brien held a 14-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 28-19 at halftime and 42-28 heading into the fourth period.
