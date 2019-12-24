Alta-Aurelia girls drop TLC tilt to West Bend-Mallard

Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019
West Bend-Mallard jumped out to a 10-3 lead after the first quarter and the Wolverines never relinquished the lead as they went on to defeat Alta-Aurelia 43-29 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at West Bend.
West Bend-Mallard led 23-10 at halftime. It was 29-18 entering the fourth quarter.
