Alta-Aurelia boys use big second quarter to win

Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Alta-Aurelia outscored West Bend-Mallard 21-3 in the second quarter and the Warriors were never threatened after that as they defeated the Wolverines 63-25 in a Twin Lakes Conferene game last Friday at West Bend.
Alta-Aurelia held a 16-12 lead after the first quarter. It was 37-15 at halftime and 56-22 heading into the fourth period of play.
