3A No. 10 Cherokee no match for No. 2 Newell-Fonda

It was supposed to be a hotly-contested game. Instead, it was another blowout win for Newell-Fonda.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, ventured to Cherokee to take on the Class 3A No. 10-ranked Braves last Thursday. The visitors outscored the hosts 35-11 in the second period to pull away from a close game en route to an 84-40 win.