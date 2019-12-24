‘Christmas is about family and spreading joy’

Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Thammavong wins our 29th fourth-grade Christmas drawing contest
Congratulations to Valeny Thammavong, winner of the 29th annual Storm Lake Times Fourth Grade Greetings Contest! This young Storm Lake Elementary artist from Jane Larson’s class drew a gingerbread house topped with oozing, creamy frosting for our front cover. She takes home $25 for first prize.
