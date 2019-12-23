Joyce Cougill

Funeral services for Joyce M. Cougill, 82, of Aurelia, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at First Church of Christ in Cherokee, with Pastor David Hall officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Aurelia.

Joyce died Saturday, Dec. 21 at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s in Sioux City.