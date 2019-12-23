Faye Gates
Faye Gates, 96, of Alta died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Accura HealthCare in Aurelia.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, at 9 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. A reception will follow at United Methodist Church in Alta. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.
