Faye Gates

Published Monday, December 23, 2019

Faye Gates, 96, of Alta died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Accura HealthCare in Aurelia.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, at 9 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. A reception will follow at United Methodist Church in Alta. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.

