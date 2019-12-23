Fay Theeler, 85, of Linn Grove died on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Evangelical Free Church in Linn Grove. Burial will be in Barnes Township Cemetery in Linn Grove. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. A memorial fund has been established. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.