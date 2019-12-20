On Warren endorsement

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thank you for your thoughtful piece endorsing Elizabeth Warren. I agree with you that there are excellent candidates to choose from this year, and Warren should be honored to be your pick.

I wanted to make a few comments about health care — it’s an issue that impacts most people directly, and makes up 18% of the economy. Even though my family is fortunate enough to have health insurance, because of my cancer diagnosis and a few other health concerns, our costs last year for health care were $26,000, which includes premiums, out-of-pocket expenses, and things not covered, such as dental. This doesn’t begin to address the people who don’t seek care because they have no insurance, or have insurance and can’t afford the out-of-pockets.

I have been reading Elizabeth Warren’s health care plans, and some of the critiques. I have become convinced that her approach makes the most sense.

I am also convinced that private insurers have to be pushed out of the system, as Elizabeth Warren’s plan does by the end of her first term. Recently, private insurers have been allowed to sell Medicare plans (that’s the “Medicare Advantage” that you see ads for), and they manipulate the system to get the healthier patients, leaving the government to pay for the sicker ones. They also have made money by putting in pre-approval requirements that deny care to seniors. Their overhead rates are high, and the taxpayer also pays for their profits.

Iowa’s hospitals seem to be well taken care of in this plan, because it includes extra money for rural hospitals and teaching hospitals, such as the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. These are not givaways, or promises that can’t be kept. This plan is solid policy — it’s a plan to re-direct resources in order that everyone gets good coverage.

EMILY SILLIMAN

Iowa City