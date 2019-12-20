TV Times is back

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Last week we announced that we were dropping TV Times after 29 years because it costs so much to produce — nearly $20,000 per year. It’s tough running a newspaper these days, and every nickel counts.

We figured it would bring a response, and it has. We’ve had a number of people call and stop by the office to ask us to reconsider. And we are, especially when our readers tell us they would be willing to pay more to keep it.

So you will find TV Times back in today’s paper, where it has been for 29 years. And in the meantime, we are trying to figure out a less expensive way to produce the section.

Our readers have told us that in addition to the network channels out of Sioux City, they like to follow the sports channels and look ahead a week to plan their viewing. They can’t do that well with the on-screen TV guides, but it’s easy with our TV Times.

Thanks for your input. We can make these decisions because we’re not some corporate newspaper with headquarters in another state. We’re right here at the corner of Geneseo and West Railroad streets, where you can talk to Art or me or anyone else at The Times. Thanks for helping us make The Storm Lake Times better.

OUR CHRISTMAS edition, which will be published next week, will feature holiday art from area fourth-grade students.

The Times started this tradition back in our first year, 1990, and it has run every year since then. Our artist-in-residence, Dolores Cullen, has supervised the project since the beginning. She is well-suited to the task; she was an art major at Clarke College in Dubuque and taught art in eastern Iowa schools after she graduated from college. Her illustrations appear regularly in The Times.

Dolores visits area schools and advises the students and teachers about the project. Unfortunately, we’re not able to print every one of the hundreds of drawings, but we are able to publish several dozen and feature our favorite in color on the front page, along with the traditional Bible story announcing the birth of Jesus. Look for it in your mail next Tuesday (a day early because Christmas falls on our normal publication day, Wednesday).

LOOKING FOR A last-minute gift idea? How about a gift subscription The Storm Lake Times? It’s a gift that keeps on giving, 104 times a year. With TV Times!

MERRY CHRISTMAS from all of us at The Storm Lake Times. We appreciate your patronage and your loyalty and wish you all the best this holiday season and in the year to come. From Art, Dolores, Jamie, Jen, Tom, Jennifer, Whitney, Jon, Mary, John and Peach the Newshound.