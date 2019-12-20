Thunberg as Time’s ‘Person of the Year’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Greta Thunberg is the "Person of the Year" for 2020. This is spot-on 20 20 vision. Why, you ask?

Because arctic ice and snow melts are on-course for major sea-changes — rising sea-levels will swamp every coastal area long before conservatives will see it coming.

Conservatives like Trump are twiddling their thumbs in total denial while waves of confirming data lap up onto their laptops, and soon right to Mar-a-Lago.

Greta Thunberg, at least, is trying to raise awareness. How dare people like Donald Trump, Jr. say "how dare she..." and of course, Donald Trump wishes his name were there. Now that he killed an endangered sheep with a rifle in Mongolia — illegally — then used daddy's name to get "retroactive" approval.

How dare he and conservatives deny the likely forecast of 100's of millions of climate change refugees expected per year by 2050 — who Trump would block from relief.

How dare he complain that a gutsy young girl have more guts that he or his clan of privileged snobs.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake