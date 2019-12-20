Steve King, TV Times

Published Friday, December 20, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

So Steve King has this week refused to vote for reigning in drug costs,  Oh, wait a minute,  King would not want to vote against corporate American, what is wrong with me. 

Thanks for suspending the TV guide which I automatically send to the recycler each week.   If we believe in climate change we need to eliminate the unnecessary — there is a guide right there on the TV.  

KOY WOLVERTON

Storm Lake

