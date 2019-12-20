Steve King, TV Times
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
So Steve King has this week refused to vote for reigning in drug costs, Oh, wait a minute, King would not want to vote against corporate American, what is wrong with me.
Thanks for suspending the TV guide which I automatically send to the recycler each week. If we believe in climate change we need to eliminate the unnecessary — there is a guide right there on the TV.
KOY WOLVERTON
Storm Lake
