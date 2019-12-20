Soil health workshop is planned

Published Friday, December 20, 2019
The Buena Vista Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring a soil health workshop Friday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. to noon at the Storm Lake ISU Extension Office, 824 Flindt Dr.
Doug Peterson, a soil health specialist will discuss basics of soil health, steps for implementation and economics. A free lunch provided by Buena Vista County Farm Bureau
