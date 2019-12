Storm Lake native Jaci Hermstad continues her struggle against ALS. Please make her Christmas brighter by sending a Christmas card. Her address is 2218 4th Ave. SW, Spencer, IA 51301. Prayers are also needed as Jaci goes in for her ninth infusion.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.