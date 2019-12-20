Second half struggles lead to Ridge View dropping game to West Monona

Published Friday, December 20, 2019
West Monona outscored Ridge View 37-14 in the second half to erase a four-point halftime deficit as the Spartans went on to beat the Raptors 67-48 in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday at Onawa.
Ridge View jumped out to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 34-30 Raptors at halftime, but West Monona took a 49-41 lead into the fourth period.
