Rotary distributes $8,500

Storm Lake Rotary distributed $8,500 in community grants Wednesday at their Storm Lake United Coffee. Funds went to the following organizations. Front row left to right: Angie Woodford of STARS mentoring; Donna Mussel of Storm Lake Music Boosters; Jacquie Drey of STEM; Kelle Wedeking of Ready Set Grow; Jennifer Hecht of Accounting and Business Association at Buena Vista University. Back: Rotary President Larry Schultz; Dan Jones of St.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.