Lyle Jackson
Lyle Jackson, 82, of Storm Lake died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
