Leonard Peterson

Leonard L. Peterson passed away on Dec. 13, 2019. He was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Private burial was in Newell Cemetery.

Leonard was born at Swallum Hospital in Storm Lake, on July 28, 1937 to William Norman and Ann (Jones) Peterson. He was the second of three children (Donna and William). He lived on his homeplace from the age of five until his death. He attended Sulphur Springs school. He married Trudy Krebs on April 19, 1958. He served in the Army National Guard. They raised their three girls, Kari, Kim and Kelli on the farm. Leonard loved the farm and worked tirelessly to improve it and acquire the remainder of the Albert Peterson farm south of his farm. He was a loving and caring father, seeker of knowledge and news and wonderful custodian of the land.

He is survived by daughters: Kari (Mike) Hayes; Kimberly; Kelli (Lincoln) Wallace; grandchildren: Maddie, Jacob and Gabriel Hayes; Travis and Nicholas Schacherer; Max and Ellie Wallace; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Trudy; grandchildren Daniel Hayes and Claire Wallace; his parents William Norman Peterson and Ann Demers; sister Donna Merry; and brother William Peterson.

Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family. His final resting place will be next to Trudy in the Newell Cemetery.