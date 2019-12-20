An interim stop

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Yet another bad accident occurred at the intersection of Highways 7 and 110 (West Milwaukee and Abner Bell Road) on the west edge of the city. It is the fourth major crash this year, one of which was a fatality. Fortunately, the Iowa Department of Transportation plans to spend about $1.5 million on safety upgrades in the corridor by 2022 as school operations are set to expand on both sides of Hwy. 7.

It’s been dangerous for years. The city’s traffic safety team has been urging traffic control devices for years. More severe crashes and a letter from the school district to the regional IDOT transportation office moved up the schedule. Still, we wish that something could be done sooner.

It is a complicated project that involves new rail crossing guards and stoplights. Doing everything at once makes sense. But 18 months is a long way off. Installing stop signs at the intersection now would be an easy and quick solution. Rumble strips could be cut in the spring. The city probably would be eager to help if a quick solution for safety could be provided while waiting for the complete stoplight remedy.

The regional planners have a difficult task in prioritizing a lot of urgent plans for which funds are not readily available. Urgency could be met with a cheap set of stop signs. They could hardly make the intersection more dangerous, and couldn’t hurt in slowing down traffic in a busy place.

A reckoning in November

The script is written: The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate will vote not to remove him from office forevermore, shortly after the holidays. Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley can be counted on to follow orders from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Then there will be a general election in November.

Ernst will face a challenge from one of four worthy Democratic opponents: Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield or Eddie Mauro. The challenger will ask why she defended the most corrupt President in American history. They will ask why she absolved Trump selling out our national security interests with Ukraine to cook up a phony investigation aimed at Joe Biden. They will show pictures of Ernst kissing and hugging the Fearless Leader. They will present her with facts about how Trump’s trade wars are choking farmers and idling manufacturing workers while she stood aside. They will ask about what Ernst did to prevent Trump from throttling the biofuels industry.

Rep. Steve King, who was stripped of his Judiciary Committee seat by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for King’s blatant racism, will be asked the same questions, assuming he wins a June primary, by Democrat JD Scholten. King and Ernst also will be asked whether they think it is moral and right to separate families and hold refugee children in cages, or leave them drowning face down in the Rio Grande. Scholten will want to know why there are so many tin cups at convenience stores to pay off medical expenses of rural small town folks, and what Steve King has done to help them avoid bankruptcy. They will want to know how his globetrotting with white supremacists has helped solve enrollment problems at Laurens-Marathon.

Iowans are uneasy. President Trump’s approval rating is underwater by double digits into the negative. Ernst and King will have a lot to answer for, primarily: You stood by President Trump when he used military aid to the Ukraine to attempt to discredit his leading political opponent by fraud. How could you?