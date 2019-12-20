Dalton Sassman
Dalton Sassman, 23, of Garner, formerly of Storm Lake, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Garner.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
World News
- U.S. lawmakers at impasse over Trump impeachment trial in Senate
- Two city employees killed in shooting at North Carolina municipal building
- Stocks extend record rally, sterling endures rough week
- U.S. envoy meets second senior China diplomat as North Korea tensions rise
- 'Before it is too late': Diplomats race to defuse tensions ahead of North Korea's deadline