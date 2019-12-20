Dalton Sassman

Published Friday, December 20, 2019

Dalton Sassman, 23, of Garner, formerly of Storm Lake, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Garner.

Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

