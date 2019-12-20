Dalton Sassman, 23, of Garner, formerly of Storm Lake, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Garner.

Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.