Crooners Christmas

It’s the Crooners! Members in this singing group hail from Early, Nemaha, Schaller and Sac City and most are graduates of Crestland High School, which was located in Early. Each Christmas and Easter they prepare a program of music and perform it, rotating between the Methodist, Lutheran and Catholic churches in Early and the Methodist church in Nemaha, where last Sunday’s performance was hosted.

