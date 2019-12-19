Lori Ashley

Published Thursday, December 19, 2019

Lori Ashley, 57, of Rembrandt died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place on Friday, Dec. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Sioux Rapids. 

Articles Section: