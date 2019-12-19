Lori Ashley, 57, of Rembrandt died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place on Friday, Dec. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Sioux Rapids.