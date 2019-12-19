Lori Ashley
Lori Ashley, 57, of Rembrandt died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place on Friday, Dec. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Sioux Rapids.
