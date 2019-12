Destiny Einerwold scored 20 points while Erin Gerke followed with 12, but Buena Vista couldn’t overcome a fast start by Whitworth as the Beavers fell to the Pirates 78-60 on Sunday in Walla Walla, Wash.

