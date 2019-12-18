Three Sioux Central wrestlers win three

Landon Olson, Chris Ferguson and Dave Williams won all three of their matches to highlight Sioux Central’s performance in the Western Christian Duals last Friday at Hull.

The Rebels beat Sioux City West 54-24. Camryn Van Zee was a winner by pin in 50 seconds at 145 pounds, as was Anthony Durazo in 1:20 at 152. Williams stuck his opponent in 45 seconds at 170, as did Olson in 2:00 at 113.