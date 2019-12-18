St. Mary’s girls get past TLC foe WB-Mallard

Storm Lake St. Mary’s used a 15-8 spurt in the third quarter to take control of the game as the Panthers went on to beat West Bend-Mallard 41-32 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at St. Mary’s.

The Panthers trailed 7-4 after the first quarter and were down 15-14 at halftime. St. Mary’s took a 29-23 lead into the fourth quarter.