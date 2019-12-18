St. Mary’s girls get past TLC foe WB-Mallard

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Storm Lake St. Mary’s used a 15-8 spurt in the third quarter to take control of the game as the Panthers went on to beat West Bend-Mallard 41-32 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at St. Mary’s.
The Panthers trailed 7-4 after the first quarter and were down 15-14 at halftime. St. Mary’s took a 29-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.