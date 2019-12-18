Spencer proves to be too much for Storm Lake in Lakes dual meet

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Spencer won the first five matches to build a 28-0 lead and the Tigers were never threatened after that as they went on to defeat Storm Lake 52-19 in a Lakes Conference dual meet last Thursday night at Spencer.
Storm Lake won five of the 14 duals. Andrew Kutz was a winner by major decision 11-3 at 126 pounds. Tate Mattson won by decision 4-2 at 145, as did Nick Olesen 2-1 at 152 pounds.
