Spencer proves to be too much for Storm Lake in Lakes dual meet

Spencer won the first five matches to build a 28-0 lead and the Tigers were never threatened after that as they went on to defeat Storm Lake 52-19 in a Lakes Conference dual meet last Thursday night at Spencer.

Storm Lake won five of the 14 duals. Andrew Kutz was a winner by major decision 11-3 at 126 pounds. Tate Mattson won by decision 4-2 at 145, as did Nick Olesen 2-1 at 152 pounds.