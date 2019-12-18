SL boys turn up defense to rally and beat Cherokee

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Once Storm Lake turned up its defensive intensity, the Tornadoes were able to take control.
Ryan Hurd’s dunk on an offensive putback gave Cherokee a 20-8 lead with 2:45 to go in the first quarter, but Storm Lake outscored the Braves 61-41 after that to come away with a 69-61 win in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Tornado Fieldhouse.
