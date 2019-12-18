Sioux Central holds on to edge Twin Lakes foe Manson

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Karly Boettcher scored 18 points to help lead Sioux Central to a 48-47 win over Manson Northwest Webster in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Sioux Rapids.
Sioux Central held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 22-17 Rebels at halftime and 36-25 entering the fourth period of play.
