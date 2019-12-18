Shining the light on rural

ENDORSEMENTS SELDOM PRODUCE A WINNER, BUT HELP SHAPE THE IOWA DEBATE

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

A bit of buzz followed The Storm Lake Times endorsement of Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic Presidential nomination last Wednesday. This was the first newspaper endorsement of the Iowa Caucus 2020 cycle, and caught the attention of The New York Times, Washington Post, Politico and most of the broadcast networks. On Saturday, I was a guest of SE Cupp on CNN — drove a total of six hours to Des Moines and back for three minutes on the air.

While I was jabbering in defense of the caucuses and rural America, Warren said this in Ottumwa, responding to broadcast reporter Robert Leonard’s question about our endorsement: “Art is a voice of conscience for much of rural and small-town America. I didn’t meet Art personally until a few months ago, but I feel like I’ve known him all my life.”

Aw, shucks. To think that I have a conscience after all.

But I do appreciate it.

What the senator might not know, regrettably, was that if our endorsement really mattered John Norris would be governor and Joe Biden would have been recently retired as President. Then there’s Gov. Blouin, President Harkin, Congressman John Paschen and so many others swept under the rug.

John Norris really would be a tremendous governor. I will get over that someday.

Our endorsement might be news because we endorse. Few newspapers do anymore. Few newspapers actually carry editorials these days. There’s an argument that readers don’t want some pointy-headed editor pretending to tell them how to vote. Or, how can a newspaper have an opinion, anyhow?

An editorial is an argument posed by the management of the newspaper — Publisher John Cullen and me, his little brother. We have a front-row seat to the civic life of Storm Lake, Buena Vista County and Iowa that most people don’t have. We are obliged to share those insights. We believe that a good newspaper should serve as the conscience of the community, and that the editorial is where that voice is heard. Plus, it is fun and might enliven cocktails during the holidays.

Because of the Iowa Caucuses, our longevity in the business and a window of fleeting fame brought by the Pulitzer Prize, we were honored to sit with nearly all the candidates for interviews as they campaigned through Storm Lake. We are grateful to them all. The best was when Peach the Newshound stole Beto O’Rourke’s cup of coffee, which was returned to him unspilled, and the former congressman finished it off. That speaks to character.

John really likes Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg (Notre Dame vote). I really like Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and John Delaney. You can only pick one. We settled on Warren because she is a Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt progressive who speaks our language. If son Tom Cullen objected we would reconsider. If our brother Bill, a Berniecrat, threatened not to speak to us again we would reconsider. We don’t advocate for a perceived winner — obviously, given our track record — we merely try to point out who is covering for rural Iowa.

If we don’t shout for rural places, nobody will.

Our main purpose in this cycle is to get candidates to talk about climate change and agriculture. It has become obvious that we cannot continue as we are, growing 30% too much corn for a Chinese market that doesn’t want it, while shipping our soil down the Mississippi River thanks to more and more extreme weather. Warren proposes a comprehensive response to the climate crisis, driven by an emphasis on resilient and regenerative agriculture. Agriculture can save the planet and still feed hungry people. All the Democratic candidates get it, but Warren has made it central to her campaign.

Our endorsement matters to the extent that we have been able to get candidates to talk about something so obscure as the Conservation Stewardship Program for working lands that Warren proposes to expand 15-fold. Pete Buttigieg gets it. We can have clean air and water, with prosperous farms of family scale. The message is getting through, and for that we are grateful.