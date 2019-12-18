Second, third quarters hurt SL girls in loss to Cherokee

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Cherokee outscored Storm Lake 60-18 in the second and third quarters combined to pull away and hand the Tornadoes an 88-43 setback in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Tornado Fieldhouse.
The Braves held a 19-13 lead after the first quarter, but extended it to 47-22 by halftime. It was 79-31 after three periods of play.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.