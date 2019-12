St. John Lutheran Church, rural Albert City, corner of C43 and M54, 2097 550th St., will have Christmas Eve services on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday worship services will continue at 8:15 a.m. each Sunday. Scott Essing is pastor.

