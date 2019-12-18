Ridge View comes up short to K-P in overtime, 53-49

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Kenzee Wunschel scored 17 points and Hanna Blackmore added 13, but it wasn’t enough as Kingsley-Pierson got past Ridge View 53-49 in overtime in a Western Valley Conference game last Friday.
Ridge View jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter, but the Panthers took a 22-21 halftime lead. It was 40-34 Ridge View entering the fourth and tied at 45-45 at the end of regulation.
