Michael Hamilton

Michael Edward “Mike” Hamilton, of Ames passed away on Dec. 12, 2019.

A visitation gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 at Saint Thomas Aquinas, 2210 Lincoln Way, Ames, with Father Kyle Digmann officiating.

Mike was born on Sept. 29, 1955, in Storm Lake, to Edward and Lucille (Quinn) Hamilton. He graduated from Newell-Fonda High School in 1973, and Buena Vista University in 1978, with a BA in biology and teaching, with a minor in coaching.

Mike was manager of computer support services in facilities planning and management for Iowa State University when he retired in April 2017. He had worked at Iowa State for more than 37 years. Mike was recognized for his outstanding leadership as president of the Midwest Association of Higher Education Facilities Officers (MAPPA) in 2015 and was honored in 2017 with the Pacesetter Award by the National Association of Facilities Officers (APPA).

Mike’s work with technology at Iowa State brought him together with his wife, Maggie Payne, whom he married on April 29, 2001. They met while working on a software program called “FAMIS”, and soon became known as the “famous couple.” They later enjoyed projects in common both at work and at home. Mike and Maggie especially loved working together on backyard landscaping projects. Mike even hauled boulders and added a waterfall for Maggie! He would sometimes affectionately say in jest that “Maggie was the boss at work and also the boss at home.”

Mike will be remembered as a loving, generous and hard-working husband and father. Mike took pride in the accomplishments and activities of his daughters Ashley and Amy. He never missed any of his daughters’ sports events and especially loved having four grandchildren. Mike was present and willing to help them and to cheer them on in life.

Mike was not only dedicated to his family, but also to his Ames community. Mike was a member of the Ames Parks and Recreation Board. In addition, Mike was appointed to serve an interim position on the Ames City Council in 2006. Further, during the summer of 2016, Mike was an assistant coach for Ames High School Baseball. He mentored students participating in athletics at every opportunity.

Mike had many interests. He loved playing golf, basketball and baseball and regularly attended Ames and ISU athletic events. However, only known to family and good friends, Mike was willing to entertain by performing Elvis Presley songs. To his family’s great enjoyment, Mike sang at both Amy’s and Ashley’s wedding receptions, and Robert’s rehearsal dinner. Those memories still bring smiles to all.

Mike is survived by his wife, Maggie of Ames; daughters: Ashley (Ian) Smith of Ames; and Amy (Matt) Fouch of Tipton; son Robert (Alyse) Ridpath of Ames; grandchildren: Grayson Fouch, Stella Smith, Adalyn Fouch and Anne Ridpath; mother Luci Hamilton of Ames; sister Jo Ellen (Donna) Hamilton of Rehoboth, Del.; brother Denny (Lynn) Hamilton of Republic, Mo.

Please consider a donation to the Ames High Baseball Programs. Checks can be made out to the Ames High Booster Club, with Hamilton Memorial in the memo line.