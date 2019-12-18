Marjorie Kennedy

Marjorie O. Kennedy, 90, of Sioux Falls, S.D. died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in Sacred Heart Chapel at Prince of Peace Retirement Community, Sioux Falls, with burial at St. Michael Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the chapel for one hour prior to the funeral mass.

Marjorie O. (Hodapp) Kennedy, daughter of Bernard W. Hodapp and Anna (Rosmann) Kennedy, was born March 6, 1929, in Harlan. She was raised in Earling and graduated from Earling High School.

Marge was united in marriage with Bernard J. “Bernie” Kennedy on April 18, 1953, in Omaha, Neb. The couple lived in Omaha until 1957, when Bernard was transferred to Des Moines. In 1960, the couple moved to Storm Lake, where they raised their eight children.

They moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., to be closer to family in 2002. Marge and Bernie celebrated 63 years of marriage together, setting a loving example for their family and everyone who knew them.

Marge was a homemaker throughout her life, raising their children and spreading her love through cooking, sewing, quilting and other crafts. Her family will cherish each handmade quilt and blanket she gifted them. Her generous spirit will always be remembered when they curl up with one of those quilts.

Grateful for having shared her life are six children: Mary Johnston of Mesa, Ariz.; Shelia Storbakken and her husband Kevin of Sibley; John Kennedy, Cedar Rapids; Teresa Kokesh and her husband David of Yankton, S.D.; Helen Kennedy of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Jean White and her husband Kyle of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 11 grandchildren: Dawn Sicina and her husband Ken; Deb Gunderson and her husband Mike; Jerry Johnston and his wife Amy; Jessica Kokesh; Amanda Orr and her husband Carter; Roseanna Schulte and her husband Leroy; Maggie Storbakken; Joe Storbakken; Matt White; Andrew White; Brad White and his wife Stephanie; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Bernard on Aug. 26, 2016; two sons: Michael Kennedy and Mark Kennedy; son-in-law Gerald Johnston; three grandchildren: Alex Kokesh, Laura Kokesh and Deanna Tippery; her parents Bernard and Anna Hodapp; brother Leo Hodapp; and five sisters: Alice Hodapp, Sr. Marie Hodapp, Cleta Brinker, Esther Gaul and Rita Mueller.