Krier scores career-high 29 to help A-A beat Pocahontas Area

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Anthony Krier poured in a career-high 29 points, but it wasn’t enough as Pocahontas Area handed the Warriors a 79-64 setback in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Alta.
The Indians jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter. It was 37-22 at halftime and 51-38 after three quarters.
