Joyce Wilson

Joyce L. Wilson, 76, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec.16, at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Memorials may be given to Storm Lake United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund; 211 E. Third St., Storm Lake, IA 50588. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Joyce Lynn Creswell was born July 16, 1943 in rural Reinbeck, the daughter of Floyd and Ruth (Geiter) Creswell. As an infant, she was baptized at the Methodist Church in Reinbeck in September 1943 where she was later confirmed in April 1954.

Joyce attended school in Reinbeck where she graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1961.

Following high school graduation, Joyce attended Gates Business College in Waterloo, where she graduated in 1964.

On Jan. 4, 1991, Joyce was united in marriage to Robert L. Wilson at Hanscom Park United Methodist Church in Omaha, Neb.

Joyce was a member of United Methodist Church in Storm Lake where she held several offices. She served as a Lay Delegate to the Nebraska Annual Conference in the mid 1990s when she was living in Omaha. Joyce truly enjoyed trips and meetings with church members over the years.

Joyce was a medical transcriptionist for several years until she retired in February 2009.

In her spare time, Joyce enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and making mints. A special memory for Joyce was making afghans for Habitat for Humanity families and making afghans for baptisms in United Methodist Church. Family was very important to Joyce and she treasured spending time with her grandchildren. Joyce will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband Robert L. Wilson of Storm Lake; stepsons: Michael (Tina) Wilson of Las Cruces, N.M.; Greg Wilson of Ames; stepdaughter Laurel Blodgett of Papillion, Neb.; grandchildren: Katie Wilson Williamson; Elena, Dahlke, Brandon and Katelyn Blodgett; Remington, Chastity, Hope and Preston Wilson; brother Keith Creswell of Waterloo; sister-in-law Vivian Creswell of Omaha, Neb.; many nieces and nephews; extended family and many friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Ruth Creswell; brother Kent Creswell; sister Sharon Margaret Creswell; grandparents: James and Margaret Creswell and Ralph and Margaret Geiter.