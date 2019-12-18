He prefers his mother to that elf in the funny outfit

Santa’s Castle saw over 400 visitors last Saturday and not all the experiences were ideal. Here Tavyn and Jaxyn Larson from Sac City sit on Santa’s lap. Santa’s Castle is open weeknights from 6-8 p.m., Saturday 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. On Sunday it’s open 1-4 p.m. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.