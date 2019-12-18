Freshman Boettcher scores 25 points as Sioux Central beats Manson

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Freshman Carter Boettcher poured in 25 points, including six 3-pointers to help Sioux Central to a 51-40 win over Manson Northwest Webster in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Sioux Rapids.
The Rebels held a 10-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 23-16 at halftime and 31-22 heading into the fourth period of play.
