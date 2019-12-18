Flat second half proves to be too much for Newell-Fonda

Aden Mahler scored 19 points, but it wasn’t enough as Spirit Lane handed Newell-Fonda its first loss of the season 63-54 last Thursday at Newell.

Newell-Fonda held a 15-14 lead after the first quarter and led 26-25 at halftime, but Spirit Lake used a 17-9 spurt in the third quarter to take a 42-35 lead into the fourth period of play.