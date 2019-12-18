Engelmann, Prosser get standing O

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A packed city council chambers gave standing ovations to Police Chief Mark Prosser and Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Engelmann during their last meeting.
Mayor Mike Porsch read resolutions congratulating them for their years of service to the city; Prosser’s been police chief for 30 years and Engelmann’s been on the city council since 2011.
