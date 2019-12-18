East Sac uses fast start to beat Twin Lakes for Newell-Fonda

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019
East Sac County jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and the Raiders were able to maintain that lead throughout the rest of the game as they defeated Newell-Fonda 55-44 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Newell.
East Sac held a 26-20 lead at halftime and led 38-31 going into the fourth quarter.
