Demers helps St. Mary’s rout Remsen S.M.

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Danika Demers poured in a career-high 26 points and added eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists to help Storm Lake St. Mary’s beat Remsen St. Mary’s 51-33 in a nonconference game last Thursday at Remsen.
The Panthers jumped out to a 12-2 lead after the first quarter. It was 27-9 at halftime and 44-17 heading into the fourth period pf play.
