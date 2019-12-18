Demers helps St. Mary’s rout Remsen S.M.

Danika Demers poured in a career-high 26 points and added eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists to help Storm Lake St. Mary’s beat Remsen St. Mary’s 51-33 in a nonconference game last Thursday at Remsen.

The Panthers jumped out to a 12-2 lead after the first quarter. It was 27-9 at halftime and 44-17 heading into the fourth period pf play.