It’s the Christmas Boat Challenge, a STEM project undertaken by kindergarteners with the help of Supt. Stacey Cole and the Central Administration Team. STEM coordinator Jacquie Drey led students in the challenge to construct a boat made from four pieces of foil and see how many ornaments it can hold. “We discuss boats we might see on our lake and larger bodies of water and draw their shape,” explained Jacquie.

